How Japan Plans To Help Get Rid Of Space Junk Without Even Touching It

Researchers in Japan may have found a way to tackle one of space exploration's most pressing problems — orbital debris. The neat part is that they won't even need to physically touch it. Engineers at Tohoku University are currently testing a new propulsion system that could slow down space junk using bursts of plasma. Rather than attempting to clear up all the defunct satellites and space debris using giant nets or robotic arms, this device could fire controlled streams of charged gas at the debris. The knocks from the plasma charges would in turn slow the debris to the point where it drops out of orbit and into Earth's atmosphere, where it will burn on reentry.

Where this design differs from previous attempts at utilizing the same technology is its bidirectional plasma engine. Earlier plasma concepts were ineffective, as each burst also shoved the removal satellite backward. Associate professor at Tohoku University, Kazunori Takahashi, addresses this flaw with the addition of a second plasma plume that fires in the opposite direction, holding the satellite in one place while still moving the junk.

Lab simulations have shown great promise, with the device delivering three times the decelerating power of older models while still maintaining the balance needed to keep it steady. Early signs suggest the technology could finally make orbital debris removal a safe and viable option without the need for physical intervention.