Here's What Happens When Old Satellites Crash Through Earth's Atmosphere

There are a lot of different satellites orbiting the Earth. This shouldn't come as a surprise since humanity has been putting them up there ever since Sputnik launched in 1957. The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) maintains an index that states that there are currently 12,712 objects in orbit around the planet. That's a lot of metal drifting up above the atmosphere.

There is a good amount of space in Earth's orbit, but satellites move around, and too much debris makes it harder to put new satellites in orbit as it increases the chances of them colliding. Older or poorly launched satellites sometimes have to be brought back down through the Earth's atmosphere, where they come crashing down to the surface. You might be wondering what happens when one of these crashes occurs. Well, one of them has just taken place.

The ERS-2, or European Remote Sensing 2, is a 5,000-pound satellite that was launched by the European Space Agency back in 1995. According to the ESA website, "At the time, it was the most sophisticated Earth observation spacecraft ever developed and launched by Europe." This observational satellite was designed to work in conjunction with the ERS-1 to provide data on Earth's land surfaces, oceans, and polar caps, as well as help monitor natural disasters. This satellite was decommissioned in 2011, and the ESA began a series of 66 deorbiting maneuvers in order to bring the craft down where it would slowly begin its descent. 13 years later, it finally broke orbit and re-entered the Earth's atmosphere on February 21, 2024.