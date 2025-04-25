The Infinix NOTE 50 Takes Its Cues From Automakers, Offering Alloy Steel With Premium Feel

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Infinix has long been a champion of innovation, designing exciting smartphones that are affordable to the masses, but the brand has broken new barriers with its stunning new NOTE 50 series. This phone draws inspiration from high-end automotive design principles and is crafted with a new premium metal that delivers a refined, luxurious feel. The frame is made out of ultra-resilient ArmorAlloy™, providing superior shock-absorption for unparalleled durability. This unique material is a blend of premium military-grade Damascus steel and aerospace-grade aluminum, which is lightweight as well as exceptionally resilient. Usually limited to industrial applications, Infinix is leading the way by bringing it to the masses with the NOTE 50 series.

As Professor Robert Maass, an expert in metallic materials at the prestigious Technical University of Munich, explains: "Borrowing the concept of a two-materials marriage from automotive manufacturing is a great way of getting the best from both worlds: a classical, highly performing steel and a lightweight but also high-strength aluminum alloy."

Putting this concept into practice when designing a phone is a unique achievement. "Joining these two dissimilar metals typically poses metallurgical challenges," says Maass. "Implementing it in smartphones is far from easy... Yet, Infinix engineers made it happen."

He notes that the blended alloy approach adopted by Infinix offers a distinct weight advantage, while protecting smartphones from accidental damage due to impact events. "Using synergistically two high-performing alloys in a composite is really forefront. I see this often in research-grade materials, but not so much in actual applications," Maass says. "Infinix bringing such innovations to the consumer market is a wonderful example of how materials science continuously enables new functionalities and more reliable products everyone profits from. "

Furthermore, this new phone moves the market in a more sustainable direction. "Steel and aluminum boast the highest recycling rates among all metals," notes Maass. "Any step toward improving recycling rates is a major win."

The NOTE 50 series offers an eclectic mix of exquisite technical artistry, uncompromised performance, powerful imaging, stunning OLED visuals, super-fast charging chops, and next-gen implementation of AI tools. Available in five trim packages, this new line is redefining what a budget smartphone can accomplish, with impressive options ranging from just $180 to $370.