BlackBerry Blues: Hands-On With The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite Keyboard Phone

I caught the gadget bug early. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a BlackBerry-toting businessman. Unfortunately, I was having my bar mitzvah in the mid-2000s, not sending out executive memos. So, when Unihertz reached out with a review sample of the Titan 2 Elite, its upcoming homage to the era of iconic BlackBerry phones with thumb-sized physical keyboards, I jumped at the opportunity to live out my adolescent dreams. Now that I've had this preproduction prototype for three weeks, in scenarios ranging from a mountain getaway to a busy day of errands and everything in between, I have some conflicted thoughts.

The clear draw for anyone considering the Titan 2 Elite is that keyboard — four rows of QWERTY nostalgia at your fingertips. But reality does not wear such rose-tinted glasses. Typing on the device is a pleasure, but it's not the productivity hack I'd been hoping for. However, it might just be a secret weapon for those looking to live a more distraction-free lifestyle in our era of endless engagement bait.

On one hand, the Titan 2 Elite seems tailor made for a gadget nerd like me who grew up during the era of keyboard phones it aims to revive. On the other hand, it is cold, hard proof that no amount of nostalgia can turn back time. I've rarely felt so conflicted over a gadget, but Unihertz has made a phone that's a bit like a difficult romance: it's easy to fall in love with yet difficult to live with day-to-day.