Google Will Pay $135M To Android Users – Here's How To See If You Are Eligible

There is currently $135 million up for grabs after Google reached a settlement in January 2026, following a class action lawsuit alleging that Google's Android devices transferred cellular data to Google without users' permission. The lawsuit states that Google programmed its phones to automatically collect cellular data from carriers since 2017, offering no options to opt out, even if users disabled location tracking. This would make Google guilty of "conversion," according to the lawsuit, which means taking unauthorized control over someone else's property. Google has never admitted to any intentional wrongdoing.

The settlement website is now live, allowing you to add your desired payment method ahead of the final approval hearing on June 23rd. You are one of the 100 million affected users if you live in the United States and have an Android mobile device with a cellular plan that you used between November 12th, 2017, and the date of the final approval. The current settlement payment cap is $100.