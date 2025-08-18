5 Signs That Your Android Device Is Infected With Malware

The 3.9 billion Android smartphones make up close to 70% of the total smartphones in the world. Such a massive user base makes Android devices a prime target for malware attacks. A malware-infected phone can expose your private information to cybercriminals, bombard you with ads, and worsen your phone's overall performance.

One common way Android devices get infected is by installing dubious apps that contain malware. Downloading apps from unknown third-party app stores or installing cracked versions of paid software are the easiest ways to put your smartphone at risk. These apps can gain unwarranted control over your smartphone and harm it. Clicking on suspicious links or visiting compromised websites can also make you more vulnerable to Android malware. Although comparatively rare, bad USB devices or cables can also contain malware and attack your smartphone through the physical route.

Whatever the source, an infected Android device will show signs that something isn't right under the hood. These include frequent pop-up ads, increased data usage, unusual activity, and more. Here are five signs that indicate your smartphone is infected with malware.