Removing Spyware From Your Android Phone: A How-To Guide

Spyware and stalkerware have been ever-present threats of the digital world for about as long as the modern internet has existed. As their names imply, their primary purpose is to spy on their victims' movements and, when possible, steal data. Spyware has been a problem on PCs for years, but as smartphones have gotten more advanced and PC-like, the problem has migrated over to the mobile scene as well.

By slipping some spyware into your Android smartphone, a bad actor could scrape all kinds of data, including every time you unlock your phone (and how you unlocked it), the apps you're using, who you're contacting, and even where you're going if you consistently use a mapping app.

However, the crucial thing about these kinds of bad actors is that they're not actually as clever as they present themselves. The majority of criminals like this can't make their own spyware from scratch, so instead they use generic, consumer-grade programs. Therein lay their fatal weakness, allowing you to strike back and clean out their malicious code.