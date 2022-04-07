Beware Of This Spyware On Android Phones

Malicious apps popping up in the Google Play store for Android devices aren't a new problem. The latest of these came to light just this week courtesy of a Lab52 report on a newly-discovered threat contained in a benign-looking Android application package (APK). According to the report, the malicious app may potentially be connected to the Russian hacking group Turla, but Lab52 acknowledges that this spyware's capabilities are beyond what it believes the group is capable of.

The malicious app was first found connected to a seemingly unrelated app called "Roz Dhan: Earn Wallet cash." Lab52's research showed that once the innocuous app was downloaded, the second app, (the spyware), appeared under the name "Process Manager," complete with a gear-shaped icon to make it look more like an official Settings-style app.

The malicious app could take control of an Android device's camera, microphone, lock screen, storage encryption, and more. Given permission by its user, the app icon associated with the spyware could disappear and continue to run in the background while basically being able to control or otherwise monitor device functions from top to bottom, without making a peep.

Calling it "complete control" isn't really an exaggeration, as the malicious app's list of affected processes is quite extensive, according to Lab52. The malicious app can stealthfully record you through the camera or microphone, send messages on its own, read text messages, listen in on phone calls, and even read information from external devices that have been connected to your Android phone.