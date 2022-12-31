What To Do If Your Android Phone Has Been Hacked

Android is designed to be inherently secure — primarily because of its sandbox approach to processes and file management. Apps run in isolated environments, so they can't see or access other apps or services (via Android). You have to grant access and permissions expressly for that to happen (which is why it's a good idea to be cautious before granting unusual permissions requests from apps). This greatly reduces the potential attack vectors of malware. Modern Android devices also feature an extra security layer called Google Play Protect that quietly scans and flags suspicious applications (per Google).

Still, there are ways to hack into a device. Android has the option to sideload apps from outside the Google Play Store. If used unwisely, sideloading can make Android more vulnerable than Apple's more restrictive iOS.

Once a phone or tablet is infected with malware, hackers can use it to dig for personal information. They might steal banking information and login credentials or hold your data for ransom, according to Google. You might notice things like unexpected pop-ups or apps that you didn't install. The device might be overheating, lagging, crashing, or consuming too much data or battery (via Google). You could receive unusual spam texts, notifications, or link prompts. If you notice odd behavior like this, here are some steps you can take to secure it.