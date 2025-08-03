Why You Shouldn't Trust Suspicious 'Call Tech Support For Assistance' Texts & Pop-Ups

While fake pop-ups are the simplest way scammers trap innocent users, tech support scams can happen in many different ways. Some scammers use sponsored links to rank their fake websites high in search engine results for queries related to tech support contact details. Users who don't monitor the URL closely might believe the contact details on such fake websites and ultimately contact the scammers. In other cases, scammers may also cold-call the victims.

After getting on a call, scammers convince you that they are authorized representatives from Microsoft or other organizations. Next, the scammers ask for access to your computer via remote desktop apps like AnyDesk and TeamViewer so they can better diagnose the issue. Once inside your computer, scammers run bogus scripts to show how your computer has been infected by malware and how they have fixed it. Finally, the scammers ask you to pay them for their services. However, some particularly nasty scammers can steal your personal data or threaten to delete your files in exchange for more money.

In another variation known as refund scams, fraudsters may send you bills for products you didn't order. Once you contact them for a refund, they trick you into thinking they refunded you much more than they initially owed. In reality, no money has been transferred yet. Scammers then ask you to pay them the remaining amount, and victims who can't recognize their trickery fall prey to losing thousands of dollars.