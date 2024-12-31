How To Allow Pop-Ups On Google Chrome

Nothing good seems to ever come of pop-ups. On some websites, there are so many pop-ups that they can ruin your browsing experience, making it almost impossible to read what's on the screen. You also have to worry about nefarious pop-ups like Google Chrome virus notifications that look legit but are really sophisticated scams. That's why so many of us rely on Chrome's built-in pop-up blocker or install third-party ad-blockers like the uBlock Origin browser extension in an attempt to get them under control. In fact, Chrome's pop-up blocker is enabled by default and blocks them automatically.

As good as these pop-up blockers can be, they can work a little too well at times. We've all had the familiar experience of visiting a trusted website where we need to log in or chat with customer support only to have Chrome block the pop-up, leaving us wondering how we can get it back so we can finish the task. In these scenarios, you'll need to allow pop-ups on your Chrome browser to view the pop-up and complete whatever action you visited the website to do.