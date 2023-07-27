How To Stop Annoying Pop-Up Ads On Your Android Phone

Nobody but advertisers likes pop-up ads, and yet you'll often find them everywhere — even on your phone. The thing is, as commonplace as pop-up ads can be for websites, they aren't necessarily limited to your web browser.

Tapping a link on a web page can lead to an unwanted redirect or a view-blocking annoyance, to be sure. But you can also encounter pop-ups when using apps that are definitively not web browsers, or even just when navigating around your phone's home screen and folders. This is not normal, and you don't have to put up with it.

Getting rid of unwanted pop-up ads on your Android phone is certainly possible, but there's a trick to it. You first have to figure out where the ads are coming from, then once you identify the source, you can act accordingly. Of course, blocking ads in Chrome is one thing — dealing with other potential pop-up producers might take a little more effort.