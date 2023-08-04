Top 4 Remote Desktop Apps For Android

A remote desktop app is a must-have tool for many collaborative professionals and anyone who frequently needs to access their computer while away. Logging into a computer from an Android device allows you to see what's happening on the host screen, transfer data, and make changes to whatever you want. However, not all remote desktop apps are created equal.

Some remote desktop apps will cost you a monthly fee and are targeted at large businesses where multiple people need separate licenses. Others, however, are free for personal use to one singular individual. Compatibility is another factor when picking out a remote desktop app. Some work with macOS, for example, while others are Windows only.

Features also vary between programs, as some offer specific functions such as remote reboot, screen recording, and chat. In most cases, the heavier the program is on features, the more expensive it is. So, it's best to check each app on this list to find one which gives you all the functions you need without breaking the bank.