How To Remotely Access Your PC From An Android Phone

There are a lot of reasons why you might want to remotely access a PC from your mobile device. It can be because you need to send a local file to your boss after clocking out, or maybe you forgot to switch off your PC. Remote access can also come in handy when you want to help a friend with desktop problems but can't physically be present to solve the issue.

While you might think it's a complex process, setting up your PC for remote access is actually easy to do. All you need is a Google account, your Google Chrome app, and the Chrome Remote Desktop. The Chrome Remote Desktop is a tool used for sharing your PC's screen to both computers and mobile devices. Backed by the latest open web technologies, it lets you interact with your desktop the same way you would on your physical PC. This makes running apps, accessing files, and playing PC-only games from your phone easier.