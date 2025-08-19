Your Android Device Is Tracking You - Here's What It Monitors

Do you ever feel like your Android device tracks you more often than it should? At this point, it's an open secret that smartphones track their users and use the data for personalizing ads, among other things. A 2021 study conducted at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland dives into the telemetry data that Android and iOS devices send back to the manufacturers.

According to the study, Android devices send important device information back to Google's servers every 4 minutes and 15 seconds, without the user's consent. While most of this information includes technical data such as the device's IMEI, battery status, and more, some of it could potentially be used to determine the user's location.

If you go by Google's statement, the telemetry data is just routine information to keep their devices running in good health; however, there are other user activities that Google openly admits to tracking. Google tracks your online searches, YouTube history, Chrome usage, and the apps on your phone to serve you tailored ads. You can find out what Google ads know about you in the Ad Center. Moreover, the apps on your phone also track your activities using the very permissions you grant them while setting them up. Here's everything the higher-ups keep track of you.