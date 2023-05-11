How To Know If Someone Is Tracking Your Android Phone: 7 Signs To Look Out For

Knowledge is power. That is more true today than ever before. With a little bit of information, anyone can learn almost anything about anyone. If a particularly malicious hacker obtains the right (or wrong) information, they can use it to steal your privacy, credit card number, or even identity. To make matters worse, obtaining this data is shockingly easy due to smartphones.

Thanks to advances in technology, lowering prices, and ever-increasing universal uses, virtually everyone owns a smartphone. Sure, you can utilize it as just a phone, but they are also entertainment centers, handheld GPS devices, and treasure troves for hackers. Apps that let users keep track of bank statements, order products off Amazon, and even talk to friends and family are prime targets. All it takes is one tiny hole to open your phone to spyware and other malicious tracking methods.

Here are some signs that your phone might be compromised. Warning: This article is not intended as a guide to help self-diagnose your phone. If you think your phone is being tracked, bring it to your local repair center. Only use this list as a guideline of possible symptoms to watch for.