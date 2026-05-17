Android's Google Photos App Finally Has An Update Users Have Been Waiting For

On Android, Google Photos is a long-term media storage solution, since many smartphones come with it preinstalled as the default gallery app. It's the way many users browse the photos and videos they've taken, as well as how they organize and share them. To that end, the app is full of smart features that make it easier to manage your collection and effortlessly find what you're looking for in Google Photos, such as a shockingly accurate search feature powered by machine learning.

But when it comes to video, Google Photos is in some ways surprisingly lackluster. Tap on a video, and you'll find a playback screen with scant options for sharing and editing, with a few more tucked away in an overflow menu. Compared to other apps, such as the built-in Gallery and Video Player that come on Samsung Galaxy phones, it's a bare-bones experience that can prove limiting for some users.

In a recent update, Google finally added one crucial feature that the Google Photos video player has been missing on Android. Users can now change playback speed, a feature that users have requested for a number of years. Google acknowledged as much in its announcement of the feature last month, with community manager Sushmitha Varanasi writing, "This has been a top request from our community for a long time, and we're thrilled to bring this feature to life." However, the feature is slightly hidden from view. Here's how to find the new video playback controls, and how to get them if they aren't showing up for you yet.