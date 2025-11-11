12 Must-Have Android Photography Apps Worth Trying In 2025

Photography has come a long way on mobile phones. Back in the good old days, most phones had perfunctory shooters that were there, but over the last decade, phone makers have put an incredible amount of effort into the camera systems of mobile phones. That includes giving them bigger lenses, multiple cameras to handle multiple scenarios, and tons of post-processing under the hood. The result is a camera system that challenges dedicated DSLR and mirrorless cameras in some respects. In fact, there are only a handful of features left that are exclusive to full-size cameras.

There are pros and cons to this approach. One of the major pros is that cameras just work really well now. You can open the stock camera app, snap a photo, and that's about as good an image as that phone can produce. The downside is that camera apps have been on a downtrend since OEMs like Google, Samsung, and others began incorporating phone-specific features into the stock camera app, such as Samsung's "Nightography" mode in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Thus, the camera app market is a lot different from how it used to be, but you can still find some gems that'll help improve your photography game. Below is a list of photography apps that'll help you make the most of your photos, no matter where you shoot them.