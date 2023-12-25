The Biggest Mistakes You're Making When Using Adobe Photoshop

Photoshop is renowned for its vast capabilities and features and has established itself as the top choice for professional designers and artists, as well as being popular among amateurs. The use of the term "Photoshopped" as a verb in modern times speaks volumes for the software's popularity and impact. To add to that, its cross-platform availability on Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and now even on the web makes it a tool accessible by anyone, anywhere.

The program is rich in photo editing and manipulation features like layering, masking, and a wide array of color correction tools. Yet, it also harbors a multitude of sophisticated tools catering to digital painting and 3D design that are often overlooked by many. Photoshop has a plethora of hidden gems in the form of options and tools that a good percentage of its user base is unaware of, and even those that use these features may not leverage them to their full potential.

Just because it's used by many — a staggering 37% market share in the graphic design industry — doesn't mean everyone knows how to make the most of it. From not utilizing all input devices at your disposal to suboptimal levels of workflow, here are five ways you might be incorrectly using Photoshop and what you can do to improve your productivity while designing.