5 Of The Coolest Images Taken By The James Webb Space Telescope (So Far)

Initially launching in 2021 after a series of delays kept pushing the window back, before eventually settling into its intended orbit around the sun in January, 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope has had many lofty expectations placed upon it. Since then the Hubble successor has taken quite a few photographs, most of which are detailed and intricate enough (due to various additional instruments) to give scientists a clearer look at — and possible clearer understanding of — what goes on in the wider universe.

A lot of those photos are also just really cool to see. Sometimes it's because they look neat, or because of the meaning and science behind them, but usually it's a combination of both. From celestial bodies to abstract interstellar clouds, the Webb's photo library is a wealth of cosmic rorschach tests and things to make us contemplate our place in all of existence ... with the added bonus of looking pretty.