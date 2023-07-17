Adobe Generative AI: What Is It, And How Does It Work?

Adobe's generative AI technology holds enormous potential for enhancing creative work, but for some that promise might be concealed by the newness of the technology and some confusing branding issues. At its heart, Adobe's version of generative AI is designed to take simple, plain English text descriptions and translate them into usable images and documents. It also includes tools to make images more usable by eliminating unnecessary distractions within the image or expanding images for particular uses. However, there's a lot going on here and a lot is planned, so generalizing about it quickly becomes too narrow.

The company is pitching its AI products, in part, as workflow and productivity enhancers, with an end goal of refinement. But what, exactly, does that mean? Refinement is one of those odd words with mutually exclusive meanings. It can mean a process of improvement or signal a high-quality final state. Adobe's generative AI aims to do both. Users can explore creative options quickly, then iteratively refine and polish those ideas into a usable image. Designers, art directors, and other creatives can use these tools to radically speed up both brainstorming and development processes before using the fully editable output to create a final product.

Adobe's undifferentiated mass of branding swirls around its AI efforts. Did you wake up this morning planning to use Generative Fill in Photoshop via Firefly using Sensei? Probably not, but maybe you should! So let's figure this out.