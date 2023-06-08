It's Even Cheaper To Try Adobe's Firefly AI Now

Like many other companies, Adobe recently gave its products an AI-based twist. Firefly, the company's generative AI models, was announced back in March and has been available to Adobe subscribers since then. However, you'll now be able to access this powerful tool for free, and you can do so in a couple of ways.

The tool is being added to a new beta version of Adobe Express, which is a free, all-in-one tool that incorporates elements of several programs including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier Pro, and Acrobat. It's designed to be accessible to users of all skill levels, and the addition of AI capabilities will only expand its level of accessibility. You can download the desktop version of the program on Adobe's website, and a mobile version is set to be released soon.

There is also a more powerful "premium" version of Adobe Express available for $9.99 per month if you're an individual user. As with other Adobe products, pricing varies for businesses, students, and non-profits. The premium version allows greater access to Adobe's library of stock photos, amongst other perks. As Firefly relies heavily on Adobe's catalog of stock images, there is a chance that the premium version of Express will perform a lot better than the free one. Express Premium is also included with Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions. If you don't want to download an Adobe app, don't worry. There is another way to access Firefly and Express.