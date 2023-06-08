It's Even Cheaper To Try Adobe's Firefly AI Now
Like many other companies, Adobe recently gave its products an AI-based twist. Firefly, the company's generative AI models, was announced back in March and has been available to Adobe subscribers since then. However, you'll now be able to access this powerful tool for free, and you can do so in a couple of ways.
The tool is being added to a new beta version of Adobe Express, which is a free, all-in-one tool that incorporates elements of several programs including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier Pro, and Acrobat. It's designed to be accessible to users of all skill levels, and the addition of AI capabilities will only expand its level of accessibility. You can download the desktop version of the program on Adobe's website, and a mobile version is set to be released soon.
There is also a more powerful "premium" version of Adobe Express available for $9.99 per month if you're an individual user. As with other Adobe products, pricing varies for businesses, students, and non-profits. The premium version allows greater access to Adobe's library of stock photos, amongst other perks. As Firefly relies heavily on Adobe's catalog of stock images, there is a chance that the premium version of Express will perform a lot better than the free one. Express Premium is also included with Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions. If you don't want to download an Adobe app, don't worry. There is another way to access Firefly and Express.
Google's Bard is getting it too
You don't need to use Adobe Express to get access to Firefly. The image generator is also central to a new partnership Adobe has formed with tech giant Google. The tool will soon be added to Google's Bard AI and will be capable of generating images based on prompts the model receives. Express is also coming to Bard, adding even more functionality to the model.
Bard is a large language model-based platform that functions in a similar way to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Originally, users had to be based in a select group of countries and also had to spend some time on a wait list before being able to access the model. Google recently dumped the waiting list and expanded the list of countries in which its premier AI assistant is available.
Google's attempt at an AI model had a difficult launch, which may be partially down to it being allegedly rushed out in response to Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI and the enhanced version of Bing that resulted in. The platform suffered from a number of issues, and despite having access to the internet, it wasn't quite as good as ChatGPT. Still, adding image generation to its repertoire might help put it on par with some GPT-4 powered AI services and stand out in what is currently a very competitive field.