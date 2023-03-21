Adobe Launches 'Firefly,' Its Very Own AI Image Generator

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making waves in recent months. Some are in awe at how far the technology has come, while others are concerned about its impact on the workforce. There are also legal concerns around necessary regulations, restrictions, and copyright issues caused by the new tech.

Still, the ball keeps rolling, and Adobe is the latest company to announce it is releasing an AI product. The company's AI image generator, named "Firefly," turns text prompts into pictures. It can be used to add effects to existing photos, or simply create things from scratch.

Several AI image generators are already on the market, varying in quality, price, and style. Adobe will undoubtedly be aiming for a professional-level product capable of producing high-quality work. While programs like Stable Diffusion have found themselves in legal trouble due to use of copyrighted images, Adobe has built its bot in a way that avoids those issues and ensures artists are receiving something for their work.

The image banks Adobe trained its bot on is comprised of a mixture of licensed imagery the company paid to use, and copyright-free material. Adobe is also looking for AI's use of people's work to be further regulated, including backing a universal "Do Not Train" tag, which artists can apply to their work if they do not want it to be used while training AI.