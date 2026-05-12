Beta Code Hints At A Google Pixel Fix Android Users Have Wanted For Years
Android may run on devices from multiple companies, but those who want the Google-maintained OS' latest features on their phone have just one option: the Google Pixel series. While the concept of "stock Android" went the way of the dodo when Google transitioned from the Nexus series, the Pixel remains a showcase for Google's take on its own operating system. But that doesn't mean it's without flaws.
One of the more peculiar things about Pixel phones is that, despite Android's reputation for endless customizability, Google has chosen to lock down certain aspects of the Pixel's software compared to other major Android manufacturers. One of the most glaring examples is home screen widgets. Whereas other brands, such as Samsung, allow users to add and remove apps and widgets at will, Pixels have two static widgets that cannot be removed: the At a Glance widget, which surfaces contextual information such as the weather, and the Google Search widget, which gives you an instant portal to Google's main moneymaker. The inability to remove these widgets has long frustrated Pixel users, who are forced to install a third-party launcher to reclaim that space on the home screen.
However, recent beta software for the upcoming Android 17 update has revealed that Google may have finally recognized how users feel about these widgets. If nothing changes between the latest beta and the official release, the next major Android update may finally let Pixel users remove both widgets from their home screens.
Google may finally allow Pixel users to remove the search widget
In a code teardown of Android 17's latest QPR1 beta 2 software, Android Authority found lines of code that may indicate the ability to toggle the Google Search widget on a Pixel phone's home screen. As of now, that capability is absent from the latest wide release for Pixel devices.
While many users undoubtedly appreciate the functionality of the Google Search widget, not everyone is a fan of Google these days and may want to use an alternative search engine. Moreover, the widget also cannot be moved, and some users find its placement near the bottom of the home screen frustrating. This change, if implemented in the official Android 17 software, should be welcome news to Pixel owners who have long wished to use that home screen real estate for something else.
The discovery comes after Android Authority found the ability to disable the At a Glance widget in a previous Android 17 beta 1. The widget can display information like the date, weather conditions, and upcoming events, though some users find it less than useful. Certain users were allowed to disable it during Android 16 QPR3 beta 1, but the feature did not make it to the final release of Android 16. Google sometimes tests features in beta for multiple Android development cycles before shipping them, though some features get tested in beta and never see a wide release. Here's hoping that the final release of Android 17 finally lets users disable both of these widgets.