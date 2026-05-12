Beta Code Hints At A Google Pixel Fix Android Users Have Wanted For Years

Android may run on devices from multiple companies, but those who want the Google-maintained OS' latest features on their phone have just one option: the Google Pixel series. While the concept of "stock Android" went the way of the dodo when Google transitioned from the Nexus series, the Pixel remains a showcase for Google's take on its own operating system. But that doesn't mean it's without flaws.

One of the more peculiar things about Pixel phones is that, despite Android's reputation for endless customizability, Google has chosen to lock down certain aspects of the Pixel's software compared to other major Android manufacturers. One of the most glaring examples is home screen widgets. Whereas other brands, such as Samsung, allow users to add and remove apps and widgets at will, Pixels have two static widgets that cannot be removed: the At a Glance widget, which surfaces contextual information such as the weather, and the Google Search widget, which gives you an instant portal to Google's main moneymaker. The inability to remove these widgets has long frustrated Pixel users, who are forced to install a third-party launcher to reclaim that space on the home screen.

However, recent beta software for the upcoming Android 17 update has revealed that Google may have finally recognized how users feel about these widgets. If nothing changes between the latest beta and the official release, the next major Android update may finally let Pixel users remove both widgets from their home screens.