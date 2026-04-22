6 New Features That Could Put Google's Pixel 11 Line Ahead Of Samsung

If you're in the market for a flagship Android smartphone, chances are you're considering options primarily from Samsung and Google. After all, they're among the best smartphone brands for both solid hardware and refined software. In fact, Samsung even ranked first in our survey asking users to pick the most reliable phone brand. Owing to this, you may be leaning towards the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for your next purchase. It does come with a host of camera upgrades and a new privacy display that's extremely cool. That said, it might be worth waiting for Google's upcoming flagship lineup — the Pixel 11 series — set to be unveiled in a few months. While we don't have concrete information about the specs and features, rumor mills have given us a glimpse into what the next Google flagship may look like, and it's definitely exciting.

From a chipset that's supposedly going to be manufactured on an industry-leading node to AI features that will not only make your life easier but also reimagine how you capture photos and videos, the Google Pixel 11 line could be a promising upgrade over its predecessor. So, if you're not particularly in a hurry, and you want the best of modern technology in terms of both hardware and software, it might be worth waiting. Here are some of the expected features of the upcoming Pixel 11 series that might make it worth the wait.