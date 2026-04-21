5 Things You Had No Idea Your Samsung's Navigation Bar Could Do

I am a long-time Samsung Galaxy S-series owner, having started with the original Galaxy S when it was announced, 16 years ago. In between, I also switched to the Note series, which has since become a part of the S-series, starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The thing with the Samsung S models is that they are packed with an overwhelming amount of features that most users will never know about. Most of the customization options on Samsung phones are available via the Good Lock app, which has different modules to customize various elements of the interface.

One of the most overlooked areas on these devices is the navigation bar. Yes, the little strip at the very bottom of your screen that you tap hundreds of times a day to go back, check recent apps, or return to the home screen. It seems so basic, but if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can unlock some serious magic. By default, the navigation bar can accomplish basic tasks, but thanks to the Good Lock app's NavStar module, you can transform it into a powerful shortcut tool. You no longer have to settle for the standard three buttons or the default swipe gestures that you get out of the box.

In this guide, we have compiled a list of five things that you can do with Samsung's navigation bar, which not only add a bit of fun to your digital routine but also make it easier to navigate through your phone.