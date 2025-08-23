How To Get The Three Navigation Buttons Back On Your Android Phone

Samsung Galaxy smartphones include a variety of tweaks for three-button navigation. You can swap to a hybrid three-gesture mode and add more custom options through the Good Lock app. One of the most annoying things about three-button navigation is that it takes up more screen real estate than the gesture bar. However, Samsung offers a workaround. Head to the Navigation Bar settings using the steps above and choose Swipe Gestures, then tap on More options and select Swipe From Bottom. This will divide the bottom of your display into three gesture zones corresponding to Back, Home, and Recents. You'll need to remember which is which, since there are no icons.

For even more customization, you'll need to download Samsung's Good Lock customization app from the Samsung Galaxy Store, then use it to install the NavStar module. Open NavStar, then switch the top toggle to On. You can now set custom icons for each button. Samsung offers a few stock options, or you can tap New Configuration and customize each button. You can even use photos or stickers from your gallery. Tap on Button Layout to align the buttons left or right, making them easier to press with one hand.

You can even add extra buttons to the array, including shortcuts to the notifications, camera, or screenshot tool, volume and media controls, or even an F5 button to force-refresh pages. Under Advanced options in NavStar is a toggle to hide the navigation bar. Enabling this means you'll need to swipe from the bottom to surface each time you want to use it. There's also a slider to adjust how much vertical space the navigation bar takes up onscreen.