9 Fun Ways You Can Customize Your Android Device's Operating System

One of the biggest reasons to buy an Android phone is for personalization and customization. There are all kinds of things that you can do with your device to make it look and act in a way that is unique to you. Some examples include changing your launcher. Each Android launcher has its own capabilities ranging from making your phone feel more like a stock Android device to adding tons of customization. There are also methods to change your icons and the phone's font. With apps like KWGT, you can even make custom widgets.

Those who want to dig deeper can do that on many Android devices. While it isn't quite as popular as it once was, users still can root their Android phones and then do any number of additional things like flash custom ROMs, run scripts, and add extensions or add-ons that can do things your phone normally can't do. It requires a bit of know-how and patience, but it can be rewarding if you find stuff you really want to use.

With that said, the list below represents the very tip of the proverbial spear when it comes to Android customization. Rooting devices and unlocking bootloaders almost always voids your manufacturer's warranty. Plus, rooting and ROMing can cause issues like bootloops, which can be difficult to fix if you don't know what you're doing. It can even result in a bricked device if not done correctly.