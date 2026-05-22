4 Electronics At Walmart With Deep Discounts In May 2026
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Electronics are often our most expensive splurges, and they often (and unfortunately) need to be replaced every few years. You can save some cash on these big purchases by waiting for deals — and with Walmart, you usually don't have to wait for too long. With things like temporary rollbacks, there are always reduced prices on select electronics. However, different times of the year have more simultaneous sales than others.
You may think you have to wait until Black Friday to get great deals on electronics, but Walmart has plenty of discounts on popular electronics throughout the month of May — in fact, this is often one of the most popular times of the year for retailers to have big electronic sales (and you'll find them on big purchase items all over the internet). Walmart is one of many retailers running a massive Memorial Day sale this month, with over 1,000 listings online. This ranges from phones to televisions to cameras.
NBD Digital Camera
The NBD Digital Camera is on sale for $179.10 — it was originally $289.99, saving you nearly $111. It's an entry-level camera that comes with a 32 GB SD card, data cable, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, bracket, shoulder strap, card reader, charger, and camera cloth.
While it offers 64 MP resolution and 16x digital zoom for photography, the NBD Digital Camera is aimed at content creators who want to capture videos as well. It has a 4K UHD video camera and a 180-degree reversible 3-inch screen for vlogging. The Wi-Fi and remote-control functions let you instantly share captured video to social media or even set up a livestream.
Customer reviews note that it's not the best quality out there, but it is good for beginners with an easy-to-navigate interface. However, that simplicity means a few features are missing — one customer noted that it doesn't have an image stabilizer. Of course, if you want cameras that capture action, SlashGear has a few top picks here.
CRUA 24in 165Hz/180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
The CRUA 24-inch curved gaming monitor is on sale for $109.99, down from its original $179.99. With FHD resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate, this curved monitor can keep you immersed in any game you're playing. It has a thin body and tilt adjustment, ensuring it can comfortably fit into any gaming setup.
Some key features include vivid color thanks to its brightness and 16.7 million color gamut, and low blue light features to reduce eye strain. There are nearly 2,000 reviews on this monitor, with many applauding its low price while still allowing them to play competitive shooters online. It's not the most advanced gaming monitor out there, but typically, when you dip below the $150 price point, you get a reduced refresh rate. This CRUA model has a pretty solid refresh rate for the price, but more expensive options can reach up to 360Hz. Some customers also noted that it's also not as curved as they'd hoped for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
This flip smart phone is on sale for $569.94, down from $899.99 for a savings of $330. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is a 2025 model that currently has a 4.4-star rating on Walmart. When it came out, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE was the first flip phone to bear the FE or "fan edition" branding. It lives in between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in terms of specifications. Speaking of which, it comes with Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor, a 6.7-inch display on the inside, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.
One of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is its AI integration. Gemini Live allows you to use tons of apps on the Flex Window without opening your phone, including checking your calendar, answering messages, and getting recommendations. Inside, the phone's AI also allows you to edit images, audio, and drawings.
VIZIO 43in Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV
This 43-inch VIZIO television is currently $188, a $30 savings. While it's a pretty cost-effective television, this particular model is meant for entertainment and gaming. It comes with VIZIO OS built-in, which means there are over hundreds of channels and apps on the TV. The WatchFree+ app, for example, has thousands of free movies. Also, thanks to VIZIO's mobile app, you can control the TV through your phone.
When it comes to gaming, the VIZIO TV comes with AMD FreeSync certification and a gaming menu that will turn on when you power up your PC. The TV's Bluetooth allows you to pair your gaming headset. QLED provides over 1 billion colors, and Dolby Vision creates immersive contrast. Wi-Fi 6 is fast enough to stream your gaming — or tune in to others' streams. The 2,338 reviews are largely positive, noting its clear, vivid images for the affordable price.