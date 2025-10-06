Are Cheap Monitors Really Worth Buying For Your Gaming PC? Here's What Gamers Say

Every gamer knows that the PC build process is a balancing act. On one hand, you can funnel your cash into a GPU that can run "Cyberpunk 2077" at 4K with ray tracing. On the other hand, you can spread the budget across a decent CPU, more RAM, and that one monitor you'll be staring at for thousands of hours. In the last decade, gaming displays have evolved into highly specialized gear. So much so that modern TVs are cheaper than most PC monitors. Refresh rates, panel types, and response times now dominate buying guides.

When you shop cheap, you'll typically find smaller-sized monitors with standard Full HD resolution. You also get TN or budget IPS panels, and refresh rates that may or may not break past 75Hz. They work fine for everyday computing, but when you crank up "Valorant" or "Call of Duty: Warzone", the compromises start to show. Still, not every gamer notices, or cares.

Plenty of gamers argue that screens matter way less than people think. If you're playing casually, your eyes won't catch the difference between 75Hz and 144Hz, especially if your GPU can't push that many frames. This leads to the bigger debate among enthusiasts of what exactly you sacrifice when you buy a cheap monitor.