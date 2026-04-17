Google Pixel User May Have Found The Cause Behind Rapidly Draining Batteries

In March 2026, Google released a major update for Google Pixel smartphones dubbed the March Pixel Drop. It enabled several new features, including improvements to "circle to search", better Magic Cue capabilities, and an upgrade to the familiar "Now Playing" widget. Devices eligible for this update included older phones from the Pixel 6 lineup right up to the latest Pixel 10 Pro XL. While most Pixel users appreciated the new capabilities, what they didn't know at the time was that Google would inadvertently introduce a disastrous issue alongside the new features.

Shortly after installing the March 2026 update, users noticed a significant drop in their phones' overall battery life. Users have been sharing their experiences with the issue in a battery life megathread on r/GooglePixel. Some claim they're losing 10 to 15% battery life overnight, even in airplane mode. Active use predictably makes this even worse, with one individual claiming that their Pixel device now needs to be charged two or three times a day.

While slow to respond at first, Google has officially acknowledged the bug on its Issue Tracker dashboard, designating it as a top-priority issue. What Google hasn't officially revealed, however, is the actual cause of this issue. In a now-deleted post, a Redditor claimed that something in the update is stopping the CPU from entering a Deep Doze mode that halts background activity. As a result, the CPU remains continuously in use, eventually draining the battery.