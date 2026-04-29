5 Affordable Android Phones That Have More Power Than The Google Pixel 10a

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Google's Pixel lineup of smartphones is a great way to experience Android in its purest form. Current-gen Pixel phones come with the latest version of Android out of the box, are first in line to receive new updates, and receive support for a very long time — 7 years, to be exact. This makes them a compelling alternative to the iPhone, which also has excellent software support. Of course, if you're looking for an apples-to-apples comparison, the top-of-the-line Pixel 10 Pro is what you should be considering if you want to match the experience the latest iPhone 17 Pro offers.

Nearly every smartphone manufacturer that markets and sells flagship phones also offers a few options in the budget segment. For Google, that phone is the Pixel 10a. Powered by last year's Tensor G4 SoC, packed with 8GB of RAM, and featuring a great dual-camera setup on the rear as we've explored in our review of the Pixel 10a, it's a solid option to consider if you're shopping in the sub-$500 price range.

The Pixel 10a does cut a few corners to achieve its price tag. For starters, it isn't exactly the best performer in its segment. Fortunately, there are a number of solid contenders that give the phone a run for its money, five of which we highlight below. Do note that a few of our picks aren't officially sold in the U.S. Though you can import them from trusted channels, carrier compatibility might be a hit or a miss.