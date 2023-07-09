5 Big Reasons You Shouldn't Switch From iPhone To Android

Switching from iPhone to Android — or vice-versa — is often a drastic experience. Some of those who leap to the other side like it, while understandably, most have difficulty giving up older habits and adapting to new ones. Given the pace and scale at which Android smartphones evolve and attain new features, such as folding screens or superfast charging, switching camps can be extremely tempting. However, when you give into the allure, instant remorse may crop up and clarify why you shouldn't have switched from an iPhone to an Android.

Despite similar use cases, Android and iOS differ in ways that lead to a significant rift between the two platforms. This includes the core philosophies on which each mobile operating system is based. Android is free and open-source, meaning any individual or company can change the version supplied by Google and vend it as their own. Meanwhile, iOS is closed-source and strictly controlled by Apple to ensure the experience is secure, private, and consistent across all devices running the same version. These philosophies also impact how you can use your iPhone or Android device.

If troubles with your iPhone — or exciting features on a new Android phone — have you on the fence, here are five reasons you must reconsider before switching from iPhone to Android.