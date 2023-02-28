Redmi One-Ups Realme With Ludicrous 300W Fast Charging Tech

For several years, BBK Electronics, the Chinese conglomerate behind OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme, has been involved in a fast-charging speed war with archrival Xiaomi. While these two companies have been going up against each other for several years, the fast-charging wars took off in 2018 after Xiaomi announced the Mi 8 with 18W fast charging. BBK responded quickly and came up with the OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition, which supported 50W fast charging.

While BBK-owned brands had the upper hand over Xiaomi in charging speeds, Xiaomi caught BBK unaware when it announced the Mi 10 Ultra in 2020 with support for 120W fast charging. It took BBK over two years to catch up and overtake Xiaomi's feat when it launched the OnePlus Ace in April 2022 with 150W fast charging. A few months later, in October 2022, Xiaomi took the crown back from BBK with the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition which featured 210W fast charging. Unsurprisingly, Redmi's record only lasted a few months when Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 5 — a few weeks ago — in February 2023 with 240W fast charging.

While the Realme GT Neo 5 was a China-only device, on the eve of MWC 2023, the company confirmed the international availability of the phone under a new name — the Realme GT3. As of February 2023, the Realme GT Neo 5/ GT3 is the world's fastest-charging smartphone. Not wanting to be left behind, on the same day Realme announced the GT3, Redmi showcased a phone being charged at a ludicrous 300W.