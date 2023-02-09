Realme's GT Neo 5 Boasts Some Seriously Fast 240W Charging Speeds

Fast-charging technology has been making significant advances in the past few years. Interestingly, most of the recent advances in fast-charging tech have been restricted to Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi and BBK Electronics (the latter owns OPPO, Vivo, and OnePlus), who have invested heavily in developing proprietary fast-charging solutions. For the same reason, charging speeds on "mainstream" brands have largely remained unimpressive over the past few years.

Samsung in particular is significantly slower — only offering up to 45W charging speeds on its flagship smartphones — and Apple, which is yet to breach the 20W charging mark. In comparison, it is not uncommon for even mid-range Chinese smartphones to support 65W or even 80W fast charging.

In the last few years, the battle for fast charging speeds reached an inflection point after OPPO and Xiaomi waged a battle for the fastest charging speeds and breached the 100W milestone. Today, a handful of smartphones from these companies support 120W and even 150W fast charging, bringing down 0 to 100% charging times to less than 20 minutes.

In 2023, these companies are raising the stakes even higher. In response to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, which featured 210W fast charging and a 0-100% charging time of nine minutes, OPPO sub-brand Realme has come up with a new phone that supports a mind-boggling 240W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5, as of February 2023, is the fastest-charging smartphone commercially available.