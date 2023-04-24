Judge Says iOS Developers Can Promote Outside Payments But Won't Open Up Apple's App Store

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2021 ruling that protected Apple's right to maintain its App Store's security by requiring in-app purchases to be processed exclusively through its service. The original decision came down as part of a hotly contested 2020 legal battle between Apple and "Fortnite" developer Epic Games, the latter hoping to maximize profits for sales of in-game cosmetics and memberships by implementing an alternate payment method to effectively dodge the 30% fee Apple imposes on each transaction. Subsequently, "Fortnite" was exiled from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Epic's complaint accused Apple of engaging in antitrust practices by enforcing such a policy. While today's ruling delivered by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals clears Apple of antitrust concerns, it didn't come without a small win for developers. Apple must allow developers to advertise alternative payment options within its apps.

Though Apple has won the bigger war, the tech giant seems unwilling to accept the concession easily. "We respectfully disagree with the court's ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review," spokesperson Marni Goldberg told The Verge. Epic is still ordered to pay Apple damages for violating its developer's licensing agreement. The court also originally stated the developer wouldn't be on the hook for paying Apple's legal fees. That decision has been reversed and remanded until further proceedings are resolved.