5 Chinese Smartphones That Could Outshine The iPhone 17

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no question that the base iPhone 17 is a genuinely excellent phone. After years of making thew 120Hz display exclusive to Pro models, Apple has finally brought it to its base model. This model also comes with a brighter screen and a 48MP ultrawide camera upgrade. The battery has improved, too, now lasting for more than 24 hours with continuous streaming. For most people, the iPhone 17 is a great phone. But most people aren't all people.

With the iPhone 17's camera topping out at 2x optical zoom with no dedicated telephoto lens, 30W wired and 25W wireless charging, 8GB of RAM, and a USB-C port running on the 2.0 standard, it's clear that there are still issues. For buyers who want a lens with some serious zoom, a fast-charging phone with better performance, or simply more hardware for their money, premium Android phone have been quietly pulling ahead, particularly those coming out of China.

Some Chinese companies' flagship phones now compete at the very top of the market. However, don't start thinking these are cheaper alternatives to the iPhone. They are often priced higher — and they are usually engineered around specific ambitions that Apple simply hasn't prioritized in its base model. The catch, however, is their availability. Most are not officially sold through US carriers, and walk-in retail support is limited or non-existent. Band compatibility also needs to be checked if you are considering importing one. But for the right buyer, the extra effort could well be worth it. Here are five Chinese smartphones that offer something above and beyond what the iPhone 17 has.