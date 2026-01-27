3 Phone Cameras That Top The iPhone 17 Pro In 2026

If there's one thing that the iPhone has been nailing year after year, it's camera performance. Regardless of which iPhone model you pick up, you're sure to receive a solid photo and video capturing experience. This is not just true for the latest models, but also applies to outgoing generations that can sometimes be great purchases at discounted prices.

A good smartphone camera isn't one that captures the highest-resolution photos — it's the one that does so reliably. Apple's choice of great hardware and tuned computational photography in the iPhone is what has earned the device a spot among the best phone cameras you can buy. The iPhone 17 Pro features a triple 48-megapixel camera setup on the rear, which includes wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. It can also record Dolby Vision video in 4K at 120 fps.

There is fierce competition on the Android side as well. Based on camera reviews by experts in the industry, and reliable benchmark tests, here are three smartphones that rival, and in some aspects, even beat the iPhone 17 Pro in camera performance. However, they are not officially sold in the U.S., and procuring these models may require importing them through third-party retailers, which involves dealing with import duties and shipping costs. Even then, compatibility with U.S. carriers isn't always guaranteed.