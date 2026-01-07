CES 2026 Day 1 Round-Up: The Beginning Is Just The Beginning

Today is the official first day of the Consumer Electronics Show, but don't be fooled. I spent most of yesterday in planes, trains, and automobiles, scouring the city for the best tech that's making its appearance at the show this year. This year is also bringing me a few firsts in my career as well, which is making the show more exciting than ever.

Starting off with a bang, I hopped into a helicopter and flew out to the Grand Canyon, courtesy of our friends at Honor. During the flight and the tour on the ground, I got to put Honor's latest flagship, the Honor Magic Pro 8 through its paces. You can read more about that below.

While Honor certainly took up a lot of my day here at CES, I also got the chance to check in with some other really great brands bringing new products to the table. From past mistakes being rectified to a refresh of last year's successes, here's all the cool tech I saw before the show officially opened.