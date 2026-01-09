5 Smartphones More Powerful Than The iPhone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every year, Apple launches a slightly more improved model of its best-selling product — the iPhone — and each year, it's an easy recommendation to anyone looking for a reliable smartphone with great cameras and a smooth software experience. Additionally, iPhones have also always boasted industry-leading specifications, making them some of the most powerful phones you can buy.

Take the newest iPhone 17 series, for instance. The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max that we reviewed comes with Apple's in-house A19 Pro chip, which features a 6-core CPU and GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for handling on-device AI tasks. You also get hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which is how the iPhone has been able to handle console-quality AAA titles like "Resident Evil 7" and "Death Stranding" for a few years now.

Raw horsepower like this means that the iPhone can perform any task you throw at it with relative ease, but it also ensures that the device stays functional for much longer. That said, not everyone is accustomed to using iOS, and given that the operating system's reputation has fallen considerably with a few of the most recent updates, now could be the best time to switch to Android. It also helps that there are several smartphones released every year that are more powerful than the iPhone. Based on reviews by experts in the industry, we have compiled a list of five such devices. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.