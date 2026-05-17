The Best Android Auto Apps You're Probably Not Using

One of the best interfaces for your car's infotainment screen is Android Auto. You can use the same media, navigation, and entertainment apps without worrying about syncing progress between your car and your phone. To get started with Android Auto, all you need is a compatible vehicle and a smartphone with Android 9.0 or newer. Depending on what your car supports, you simply connect your phone using a data cable or via Bluetooth.

Most of what you will be doing on Android Auto will likely be navigation or music playback through services like Google Maps and Spotify. That's not all the platforms can handle, though. There are dozens of free Android Auto apps you can find use for — some may already be services you use on a daily basis that you didn't realize have Android Auto support built-in.

If you're curious to see what else you can accomplish with Android Auto in your vehicle, here are some apps worth trying. All of them are free to use and elevate your driving experience in one way or another.