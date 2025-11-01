5 Free Android Auto Apps You Should Be Using

While Android Auto may have its own quirks and shortcomings, it's one of the best and safest ways to use certain functions of your smartphone when driving. If you wish to make a call, play music, or send a message, Android Auto facilitates those actions via voice commands. If you're parked in a safe spot, you can even touch your car stereo to control the various functions of Android Auto. That said, most users don't realize that Android Auto packs in a lot of untapped potential. The most popular use cases and built-in apps are certainly functional, but quite basic. You can extend the functionality of Android Auto in your car by downloading some useful third-party apps. Since Android Auto is effectively an extension of your phone, you can download compatible apps via the Play Store on your mobile device, and they will automatically show up in your car.

Of course, not all Android apps have companion Android Auto versions, so finding useful apps can be a hassle. Well, we've made it easier for you by aggregating some of the best and most helpful Android Auto apps that I've personally been using for years now. These apps offer unique functionality that default apps, like Google Maps, Messages, etc., don't offer. We've also made it a point not to include extremely popular apps like Spotify, Telegram, etc., since most people are already aware of them. From helping you save on fuel costs to planning the perfect route for an EV road trip, here are some of the best Android Auto apps you need to install right away.