5 Samsung Phone Layout Ideas You Wish You Had Tried Sooner

It's often said that one of the primary benefits of choosing an Android device over an iPhone is customizability. Google's operating system allows users to tweak nearly every aspect of the smartphone experience, from changing the system colors and using custom app icons to replacing their entire home screen with a third-party launcher. But for Samsung Galaxy users, things go even further. After you've changed the default settings on your Samsung phone, you've only just scratched the surface.

To that end, we've rounded up some of the best tools Samsung devices offer for home screen layout customization. Samsung Galaxy devices have features that even Google Pixel phones lack out of the box, and also include some hidden customization tools that can only be installed from inside the Good Lock customization suite. The catch? Good Lock isn't installed by default, so you'll have to grab it from the Galaxy Store. Once you do, you can customize the One UI Home launcher in ways that far exceed what the phone lets you do by default. Combined with a few third-party customization tools, you'll be able to make your home screen look and behave however you want.

Some people may wish to make minor tweaks that take just a few minutes, and that's certainly an option, but if you want to spend hours turning your home screen into a full-blown art project, that's your prerogative, too. Whether you're looking to optimize your home screen by putting more useful information at your fingertips or want to completely overhaul it from soup to nuts, these apps, hidden features, and tricks will help you implement any layout idea you want.