5 Default Settings You Should Change On Your Samsung Phone

As one of the most dominant smartphone manufacturers on the planet, Samsung Galaxy smartphones are the way most users will interact with Android. And although Galaxy phones are often the Android phones to beat, Samsung doesn't always get things right. Galaxy phones run a custom version of Android called One UI, and, out of the box, some aspects of the Samsung experience can be frustrating. For example, did you know that Samsung phones are locked to a lower display quality than advertised? Unless you happen to dig around in the right corner of the Settings app, you may never know your expensive smartphone was downgraded by default.

Thankfully, just like how there's a Galaxy option for every type of phone user, Samsung offers ways to customize its phones. Users can change almost every setting, which makes it mercifully easy to reverse some of the company's most vexing default configurations. I've used a Samsung as my main smartphone since 2012, and it's by now second nature for me to spend a few hours dialing in the best settings on any new Galaxy smartphone or tablet. To that end, I've rounded up a few crucial improvements you can make to the stock experience.

From improving the disappointing default display quality to speeding up your system, and even modernizing how you navigate the OS, here are five default settings you should change on your Samsung phone. All of the settings here are based on the latest version of One UI as of this writing and were tested on both a Galaxy S25 Ultra and S23 Ultra, though some may not apply to Samsung's budget-friendly devices. With that, let's dive in.