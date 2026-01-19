The 5 Best Samsung Options For Every Type Of Phone User

Samsung is the most popular Android vendor worldwide, and its phones are easy to recommend. But choosing a Samsung phone can be difficult due to the sheer number of phones it offers. Whereas its largest competitor, Apple, only releases a few new iPhones each year, Samsung released more than a dozen new phones in 2025 alone. There were four flagships, including the extra-slim S25 Edge, while the S25 Fan Edition came out later in the year. Samsung also had a large foldable portfolio, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, as well as the later Z Flip 7 Fan Edition. Most recently, the double-unfolding Galaxy Trifold made waves at CES, and that's to say nothing of the myriad phones released under the budget-friendly A-series label.

Samsung's strategy is to cater to as many users as possible, ensuring that there's something for everyone in its lineup. Even so, Samsung's best and worst phones can be hard to tell apart. If you're looking to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy phone in 2026, the real challenge is figuring out which one suits your style the best. I've had hands-on experience with a wide array of Samsung's devices over the years, and the current crop is no exception. With that in mind, I've cross-referenced my opinions with those of other reviewers who had more time to deep dive into particular models, all to figure out which Galaxy handset is best for different types of people. Whether you're looking for a cutting-edge foldable, a powerhouse flagship, or a budget phone that still has plenty of features, here are five Samsung smartphones for five different kinds of phone users.