5 Samsung Galaxy Features Google Pixel Doesn't Have

If you're shopping for the latest and greatest that Android has to offer, Google's Pixel lineup is one that's often recommended. For starters, Google happens to develop Android, and Pixel smartphones are first in line to receive new features. Moreover, the version of Android that Pixel phones ship with tends to look and feel cleaner than the customized skins that other OEMs offer. Yet, according to Statcounter, Samsung is the second-biggest smartphone vendor in the U.S., surpassed only by Apple.

A good chunk of this popularity could be attributed to the fact that Samsung Galaxy phones have been around for much longer than the Google Pixel lineup, which debuted in 2016. Samsung also sells an insane variety of phones and beats competitors with its voluminous catalog. From the affordable Galaxy A15 to the cutting-edge Galaxy Z TriFold — there's a Samsung phone for every budget.

There are valid reasons to buy Google's phones, like Pixelsnap, which we talk about in our review of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. That said, when it comes to the sheer amount of features, Samsung's Galaxy lineup has the Pixel series beat. From hardware inclusions like the S Pen or an anti-reflective display coating, to the software features packed into One UI, here are five useful features that Samsung phones have to offer that you won't find on any Pixel devices.