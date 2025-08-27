What Does Samsung DeX Do & Is It Free?

If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet released in the past several years, you could be ignoring one of its most game-changing features. As mobile devices continue to get more powerful, many users dream of a future where they can replace larger computers entirely. But that future is already here, at least for some people. Samsung DeX —short for "desktop experience" — is a software feature that allows you to transform your Galaxy device into a Windows-like desktop when you connect it to a monitor or TV.

Samsung DeX is a free feature included on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets released from 2017 onward. It is most commonly available on the company's higher-end models, such as the flagship Galaxy S range, foldable Galaxy Z range, and Galaxy Tab S range of tablets. To check whether your device has it, look for the Samsung DeX listing in the Connected Devices section of your Galaxy device's Settings app. If it's there, you're in luck, and vice versa.

Samsung DeX replaced my laptop almost entirely, leaving me blissfully free of the hassles that come with Windows 11, with the exceptions of gaming and video editing. However, that experience won't be the case for everyone. To help you decide if it's useful, we'll explain what Samsung DeX does and cover some upcoming changes that may impact its future capabilities.