4 Of The Highest-Rated Wildfire Tracking Apps Available (iPhone & Android)

Google Maps — which has over 18.5 million reviews on the Play Store and is currently the number one navigation app in the App Store — has a few seemingly hidden features, including a built-in crisis-related alert function that let users know when there's an emergency event happening within your vicinity. Time-sensitive notifications are designed to pop up when you search for an area or select a navigation route that enters a map portion that has an ongoing crisis such as floods, earthquakes, and wildfires, among other things.

Google Maps' active wildfire detection works by using Google Earth Engine along with data procured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's satellites. This along with infrared technology used to determine hot spots are utilized to create wildfire boundary maps. Additional information is also provided, including safety advice from local authorities that include nearby shelter and evacuation locations.

To garner updates about active wildfires on Google Maps, tap the Layer icon in the top-right or bottom-left corner of the map area and select Wildfires under Map Details. You can also type "wildfires" or the specific name of an individual fire (usually the one used in news broadcasts) into the Google Maps' search box and tap the result that bears the red Wildfires banner.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Finally, if you're zoomed into a map area that has an active fire, tap on the fire alert banner that pops up in the Explore card on the Google Maps home screen. That will turn on the layer and show the coverage area of the wildfire.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Note that in some locations, the Wildfires layer might show up as Bushfires instead. In addition, to ensure that you see all the relevant information about an ongoing wildfire, zoom in on the map area you know has a crisis in progress.