You Won't Believe How Quickly Wildfires Can Travel Across A Forest

Wildfires have always been a tremendous threat, and the changing climate is surely exacerbating this issue. In July 2023, the BBC reported that Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek Prime Minister, announced that his nation was "at war and ... exclusively geared towards the fire front" as more than 80 such blazes stormed across the country. The very next month, The Independent noted Maui's own inferno was declared "the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced" by Josh Green, the state governor of Hawaii.

The defining and most horrifying element of a wildfire is the sheer scale of it. This is why it can take an enormous team of professional fire crews working in tandem, along with legions of volunteers, to attempt to subdue them. Like any fire, though, they can begin from the smallest spark: the infamous Carr Fire was started by an unfortunate vehicle creating sparks when it scraped a road. Though natural events like lightning strikes can cause such fires, humans have a part to play too. The battle then becomes how to contain the rapid growth of the emerging fire because it can happen outrageously quickly.

Here's how fast wildfires can grow across a forest and the techniques firefighters use in their battle against them.