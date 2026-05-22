Android Auto 17.0 Is Rolling Out To Users – Here's How You Can Get It Early
Google hasn't officially launched Android Auto 17.0 to the general public just yet, but the company has started letting beta testers get in on it a little early. If you're not a beta tester but still want to check it out, you can manually install the software using the Android Auto 17.0 beta file.
Just as a note, though: Google typically pushes stable Android Auto releases within a matter of days if no widespread bugs or performance issues are discovered during beta testing. That means the general public probably won't have to wait all that long before the update comes out. You've heard it before, but it bears repeating: Beta versions can contain glitches, compatibility issues, unfinished features, and other factors that can impact use. Users who rely heavily on their Android Auto software might want to wait for the stable build, which is one of the features coming to Android 17 later in 2026.
To download the update manually, you'll have to head to Android's Developer site and download the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) tools if you don't already have them. From that same site, you'll also download the appropriate OTA images for 17.0. Then, boot your Google Pixel into Recovery Mode, select the ADB sideload option, and connect your Pixel to the computer. You can then sideload the update using ADB. If you don't want to deal with this in the future, you can also opt in to become a tester for future drops through Google Play.
More Android Auto updates to come
If you decide to install the Android Auto 17.0 beta manually, you should be aware that some of the hotly anticipated features won't be there. This update mostly brings behind-the-scenes improvements, with most of the major changes coming to Android Auto reserved for future updates. One major upcoming feature that you won't find in 17.0, for example, is support for video apps like YouTube. Google says that parked vehicles will soon be able to stream video content directly through compatible high-resolution displays, but it's not included in this beta.
Similarly, while Google has been teasing widget support within the Android Auto interface, you won't find the feature in 17.0. Like recent updates to Apple CarPlay widgets, Android Auto plans to integrate these widgets directly into the Coolwalk layout. Users will reportedly be able to swipe through weather updates, smart home controls, contact shortcuts, and photo widgets, all without leaving the main dashboard view.
Once widgets are enabled, Android Auto is rumored to be switching into a three-panel interface that can display multiple information cards simultaneously. Google has also hinted at broader Android widget compatibility in the future, which has the potential to let even more smartphone widgets work inside supported vehicles.